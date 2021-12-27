An increase on groceries is impacting locals shopping habits

Grocery prices are at an all-time high across the nation and it’s impacting many of us locally too.

“I’m starting to notice a big increase in prices and it almost feels like California prices and feels like we can’t have a carnasda anymore,” said local shopper Danny Ponce.

Grocery prices are three-point-eight percent higher compared to October 2020.

Food prices nearly tripled beyond the 10-year average.

The increase is changing some people’s shopping habits.

“We definitely feel it in our household, we are definitely thinking twice in our purchasing and we use to not do that,” said Ponce.

Prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs are up ten-point-4-percent.

Despite the rise in prices it still isn’t stopping some people from buying the food they need.

“I'm sure it's hard for people who are having a hard time making ends meet, we got to make the best of it,” said local shopper Jesus Neblina.

With items being more expensive shoppers are changing their lifestyle to adjust to this change.

“We are definitely more careful, using lots of coupons and sometimes we are missing out on some of the stuff we use to enjoy,” said Ponce.

Senator Mark Kelly has reached out to the Biden Administration, hoping to find a solution to decrease grocery prices for struggling Arizona families.

Kelly lays out key ways that could help, one is establishing an Interagency working group within the administration’s supply chain task force, which will focus on lowering food prices for middle-class families.

But still, no word when prices will come down.

The average cost of groceries for Arizona is nearly three hundred dollars a month, which is about thirty-five dollars more than the national monthly average. And California's average cost is over one-thousand-dollars.