City recognizes passing of former Councilmember Bobby Brooks

Self described “as Yuma as it gets”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The recent passing of longtime business owner and member of various boards and service organizations Bobby Brooks has touched the hearts of many locals.

Current Mayor Douglas Nicholls took the opportunity Friday to join the community in celebrating the life and accomplishments of the former councilmember.

“Councilman Brooks truly embodied the spirit of service and commitment to the Yuma community,” noted Yuma Mayor Nicholls. “Bobby is a true Yuma icon. We join with his family in mourning his passing.”

In addition to his time on Council, Brooks’ legacy of community service includes:

Caballeros de Yuma

Yuma Rotary Club

Yuma County Chamber of Commerce

Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area

According to the City, Brook's family came from Oklahoma during the Great Depression. Brooks himself described his life “as Yuma as it gets” in an interview. His family supported themselves in the Yuma area by picking cotton and strawberries.