Miss Yuma County and Miss Yuma County Outstanding Teen crowned

The decades long competition crowns two locals for a once in a lifetime opportunity - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Haley Wright and Harrison Dusek were crowned tonight as Miss Yuma County and Miss Yuma County Outstanding Teen, respectively.

The competition was held Saturday at the Yuma Civic Center where finalists competed in for the title. Officials said the process to become a finalist is an extensive run. Finalist have to go through interviews before making it to the final round.

Officials said Miss Yuma County will be eligible to compete for Miss Arizona, hoping to get to the national stage and compete in the Miss America pageant.

Miss Yuma County 2020, Gabriella Heinz, who will hand her crown to Wright, said the Miss America organization helps prepare young women professionally and personally.

“The Miss America organization is actually the largest provider of scholarship dollars to women in the world,” said Heinz.

Heinz said all the finalist will receive a small scholarship. She said the organization takes pride in developing the next generation for young leaders.