Hit and run crash on 4th Avenue leaves pedestrian in critical condition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man is in critical condition in a Phoenix hospital after a driver hit him as he crossed 4th Avenue Thursday morning.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the crash happened just after 9:30 in a crosswalk at S. 4th Avenue and 16th Street. They say the vehicle involved left the scene without stopping.

Paramedics took the 41-year-old victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with critical injuries. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

YPD says officers did locate the suspect vehicle several hours after the crash. Officers are not yet releasing any information on person driving, or on the car.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

