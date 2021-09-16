Eyewitness to viral drive-thru incident in Foothills speaks out

Local News

Trailer attempts to squeeze through tight turn with disastrous results - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many Yuma locals have been watching one of the latest viral videos from the area.

On Monday, video of a pickup truck driver attempting to take his truck and trailer through a Dairy Queen drive thru in the Foothills went viral on Facebook.

The driver attempted to go through the drive thru, but got stuck. Regardless, the driver continued to try and push through, damaging the building in the process.

The fencing along the drive thru and the store’s awning were damaged.

The man who took the video says that he knew people would want to see it

"When I saw him flee the scene and completely, you know, repeatedly try to make his way through the drive thru, I instantly knew 'oh man, people have to see this,'” Duran said.

We did reach out to the Yuma County Sheriffs Office for comment, however, they said they could not comment, because the incident happened on private property.