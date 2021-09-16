Comics, gaming, and anime take center stage at YumaCon 2021

Local News

Event expands to two days at the Yuma Civic Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's annual celebration of pop culture will return to the Yuma Civic Center the first weekend in October.

YumaCon celebrates comics, gaming, and anime. This year's gathering is scheduled for October 2 and 3. It will feature panels, arcade games, and the Cosplay Masquerade on Saturday night.

“We are thrilled to have YumaCon back this season and have doubled the fun by making it a two-day event,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “The convention is fun for the entire family and we are working to make it safe and exciting for all attendees.”

Pre-sale tickets are available until September 24. A single day pass costs $15. A weekend pass costs $25. They can be purchased here. After that general admission tickets will cost $20 for a single day, or $30 for a weekend pass. Children under 6 get in for free.

For more information, visit YumaCon's Facebook page.