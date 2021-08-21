Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 5:18 PM

San Luis Film Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary

MGN/San Luis Film Festival

Will announce this year's screening schedule

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The planning committee for the 10th Annual San Luis Film Festival extends an invitation to the public Saturday, inviting locals to join planners in a press conference.

Committee members say the conference will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center (1015 N. Main Street).

Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for the San Luis Film Festival Caty Navarro confirms the screenings should be held from November 16-20.

Attendees will be the first to know complete details of the festival's schedule. They may also enjoy light refreshments.

Out & About / The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content