San Luis Film Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary

Will announce this year's screening schedule

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The planning committee for the 10th Annual San Luis Film Festival extends an invitation to the public Saturday, inviting locals to join planners in a press conference.

Committee members say the conference will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center (1015 N. Main Street).

Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for the San Luis Film Festival Caty Navarro confirms the screenings should be held from November 16-20.

Attendees will be the first to know complete details of the festival's schedule. They may also enjoy light refreshments.