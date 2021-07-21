Yuma residents share thoughts and feelings on Cuba uprisings

Local News

Protests in Cuba hit close to home for Yuma families - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A shortage of food, medicine, and COVID-19 vaccine led to ongoing protests and violence in Cuba. Now, some Yumans are concerned for their family back home on the island.

Cuban native Vivian Blevins says she's saddened by the events taking place at her birthplace.

"I'm speaking to the people in Yuma and to everybody really in general. It's to bring awareness of what is going on in Cuba. What can happen there can happen here," says Blevins.

Blevins left Cuba at the age of 10 but says she remembers the desperate conditions. She and other locals of Cuban descent are coming together to speak up about the dire need for resources in the poor country.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks to another Yuman who wants to spread awareness about the conditions in Cuba.