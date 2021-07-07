City of Yuma Back to School Rodeo event returns

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma’s 10th Annual Back to School Rodeo will take place in front of the Yuma Civic Center as a Drive Thru on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 8am.

The Back to School Rodeo is a family-friendly event providing the necessary school supplies kids need! The event is a drive thru where you will pull up to the front of the Yuma Civic Center and receive a backpack packed with school supplies.

The first 1,800 children will receive a free synch style backpack.

City of Yuma's Arlyn Galaviz sat down with Cole Johnson to preview the upcoming event.