Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 8:14 AM

City of Yuma Back to School Rodeo event returns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma’s 10th Annual Back to School Rodeo will take place in front of the Yuma Civic Center as a Drive Thru on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 8am.

The Back to School Rodeo is a family-friendly event providing the necessary school supplies kids need! The event is a drive thru where you will pull up to the front of the Yuma Civic Center and receive a backpack packed with school supplies.

The first 1,800 children will receive a free synch style backpack.

City of Yuma's Arlyn Galaviz sat down with Cole Johnson to preview the upcoming event.

Arizona News / As Seen on TV / News / Video
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content