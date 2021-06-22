Unemployment on the rise in Yuma County

Local News

Yuma's unemployment rate is up despite ample job availability - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While hiring signs are hanging all over Yuma County, unemployment claims are up from April to May this year according to Arizona@Work. Some local companies offer higher pay rates to entice qualified applicants.

Though unemployment is high, numbers are still better than this time last year.

"The last report that was released was at 17% for the month of May in 2021. Last year around this time, we were at about 21.5%. Of course, you notice that there is a little bit of a decrease compared to last year because of everything that we just went through," says Arizona@Work Business Services Consultant Moises Pimentel.

In spite of the extended unemployment benefits ending soon on July 10, companies are still having a hard time filling positions.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif shares details on upcoming job fairs and what local companies are doing to compete with unemployment benefits.