Revised federal relief bill goes back to House of Representatives

Senate passed the bill in a 50 to 49 vote - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Senate had a busy weekend mulling over the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the relief bill. The controversial national minimum wage increase is no longer a part of the bill.

However, the extension of unemployment benefits and additional stimulus checks made the cut--a result of nearly 12-hours of back and forth between Democrats and Republicans.

Sen. Mark Kelly took to Twitter saying, "We just passed a COVID-19 relief bill that will provide immediate support to Arizona working families and small businesses, help reopen schools safely, get vaccines into peoples’ arms, and get our economy back on track."

The U.S. House is expected to move quickly to vote on the Senate-revised bill in order to prevent a lapse in unemployment benefits.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, more on the relief bill and how soon you may see the benefits.