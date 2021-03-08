Ballet Yuma prepares for their one-day-only spring performance

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A year in the making Ballet Yuma is bringing “The Seasons and Other Works “to the stage! WINTER, SPRING, SUMMER AND FALL each season choreographed differently. Winter- Jon Cristofori, Spring- Kathleen Sinclair, Summer-Alyssa Myers, and Fall Emma Cong Each season comes to life in this magical long-awaited performance!

Ballet Yuma will be presenting one performance only this year due to Covid restrictions. Ballet Yuma takes the communities health and wellness very seriously, Covid protocol will be followed.

This year we will have 1 day of performances April 17, at 1 p.m. only. This year, Ballet Yuma will have the privilege to performance at Yuma Catholic High School, located at 2100 W. 28th St. on the football field.

Three options for seating are available general, reserved under the press box and ground reserved. ALL- socially distanced and very limited.

Tickets are available online by going to Ballet Yuma’s website, and selecting “Buy Tickets."

There will be tickets sold at the door. For any issues or additional assistance, please contact Jenn Coleman at 928-446-6770.