Digital News Update: Rep. Tim Dunn means business – Burgers & Beer allegations

Local News

This week in a wrap up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The desert southwest saw much activity this week, including an Arizona man who lied about being kidnapped in order to avoid going into work. Police found Brandon Soules near a water tower with his hands tied to his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth.

However, further investigation revealed zero evidence supporting such claims. He later admitted to police he fabricated the story as an excuse to miss work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W85XNzE4Jdk&ab_channel=KYMA

The U.S. Marshals Service tracked down a fugitive Daniel William Lehmann here in Yuma. He fled South Dakota after authorities had filed him with sexual assault charges and issued an arrest warrant for his apprehension.

Lehmann faces charges of sexual contact with a minor, aggravated incest and sexual contact without consent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mshkd-8XFQE&ab_channel=KYMA

Next up, Ashley Ann Paden allegedly conspired to shoot two Somerton men. Paden is now behind bars and accused of one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, plus one count of aggravated assault.

Somerton police and other agencies now still looking for someone who is connected to the shooting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cjxjuGa62Y&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=KYMA

Ceremoniously, a judge ordered Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife, Emma Coronel, to remain temporarily in jail after a drug trafficking arrest. Coronel is accused of helping El Chapo run his multibillion-dollar cartel and plot his escape from a Mexican prison.

This round up really filled the week more than one would think. Still, this local business had a huge plate of public controversy handed to them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGHE-RkLwfk&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=KYMA

The hashtag "Burgers and Beer Boycott" caught steam on social media after multiple women alleged that the home of the best burger in town is also the home where women are objectified by customers and not protected by management.

Many voices are coming forth, but when CBS 13 reached out to Burgers and Beer for an on-camera comment, management refused an interview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc2K-e_i0PU&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=KYMA

On a brighter note, Rep. Tim Dunn seeks to hold the Biden administration accountable on release of migrants.

Dunn is quoted as saying:

“The Biden Administration needs to take responsibility for the consequences of its damaging policies. I call on U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema in Washington to work on our behalf to ensure the federal government is testing the immigrants it releases and provides us the appropriate financial resources to cover other costs being incurred.”

Last but not least, the total number of deaths in California and Arizona inch even closer to 52,000 and 16,000, respectively. That’s collectively well over 13% of the half million COVID-19 related death tole America recently reached.

68,274,117 million vaccines have been administered according to NBC News. Of those, Arizonans accounts for only 2.6%, while Californians account for just over 12.8%.