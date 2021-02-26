Rep. Tim Dunn seeks to hold Biden administration accountable on release of migrants

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Tim Dunn calls out the Biden Administration on their policy of releasing detained migrants into the Arizona communities, including Yuma.

“President Biden’s irresponsible policy to release immigration detainees freely into the community is already having predictable negative results,” said Representative Dunn.

Rep. Dunn adds, “This is particularly the case in Yuma and other southern border counties who are left to manage the consequences. With Yuma County having one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state, our hospitals and city services are overwhelmed and could put care for Arizonans in jeopardy.”

Rep. Dunn calls on Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to provide the counties with financial resources.

“The Biden Administration needs to take responsibility for the consequences of its damaging policies. I call on U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema in Washington to work on our behalf to ensure the federal government is testing the immigrants it releases and provides us the appropriate financial resources to cover other costs being incurred.”