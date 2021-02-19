Arizona man lied about kidnapping to skip work

News

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrested a man after lying to police he had been kidnapped.

AzFamily reported police found Brandon Soules near a water tower with his hands tied to his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth.

Soules told police two masked men kidnapped him, knocked him out, and left him where he was found.

Investigations revealed there was no evidence that Soules had been kidnapped or assaulted. He later admitted to police he made the story up to have an excuse to miss work.

Police arrested him on Wednesday for making a false report.