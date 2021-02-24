Yuma County Library District celebrates 100 years!

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Library District is celebrating 100 years of library service throughout 2021.

In honor of the library's centennial, the district will host a variety of virtual programs, displays, historical photographs, trivia and much more.

The Yuma County Library district will also present a series of talks with Andrew Carnegie, as portrayed by Dr. Jeffrey Smith. Dr. Smith is a professor of history at Lindenwood University in St Charles, MO, and has protrayed Carnegie in more than 150 venues, including Cambridge University in England, Carnegie libraries, universities, and public programs.

Enjoy this introduction with Dr. Smith, and be sure to visit the YCLD Facebook page for a new Carnegie video each day this week!

More information on the centennial can be found here.