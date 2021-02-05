RV repair scam in the foothills

Local News

RV owners are being targeted with a new scam - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Greg Salo and his wife Beth were approached by a man claiming to be out of work due to COVID.

The unsuspecting man said he has several years of experience with RV bodywork and paint. He quoted the couple $2,000 to paint the roof of their RV.

The introduction was on January 8. The damage happened the next day while the couple was out. They arrived at the home to find the man spray-painting the RV. The couple immediately told him to stop what he was doing.

Before leaving the property, the scammer asked the couple for the $2,000 previously mentioned. They said no and told him they were calling the police. He walked off, cursing at the couple.

According to Dave’s Auto Detail owner David Acosta, a typical quote for the same work from a licensed professional is approximately $6,000. The cost to repair the damage is now $10,000.

A police report has been filed with the Yuma County Sheriff’s office.