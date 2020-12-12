Popular Yuma restaurant names new menu item after local singer

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local country singer, who became known for competing in NBC's The Voice, now has his own menu item at Yuma's very own Mr. G’s and Chile Pepper restaurants.

The new menu item is dubbed the Tanner Gomes special and it's available for take-out at either location.

It’s a machaca mix burrito with cheese added, of course, all made from scratch in the kitchens of Chile Pepper and Mr. G’s.

The price just $4.88.

Tanner tells me how much he enjoyed his brand new menu item.

“This is insane, like what the heck is my favorite burrito place and now there's a burrito named after me here but it's delicious you guys have to try it. The Tanner G burrito is very special. I never thought this would happen but this is a dream come true, it's my favorite place in the world,” he said.

“It's like a million blessings hitting me at once and just can't describe it, I really, it still doesn't feel real. This is this making it feel a little more real,” Tanner added.

A week ago, Gomes was eliminated on NBC's The Voice, after his performance singing Keith Anderson's 2004 hit, “Pickin’ Wildflowers.”

Moving forward, Gomes plans to focus on his music and release new songs for his fans, so you’ll want to keep up with his social media pages.

“Coming back and then also seeing all the comments after that everything aired, and then coming back here and seeing all the love and support that everybody's showing me like I mean it's it's is so I'm so, so grateful,” Gomes said.

Fun Fact: We learned something new about Tanner Gomes, he enjoys ketchup on his rolled tacos - a very interesting combination.