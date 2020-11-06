‘Winter-like’ conditions this weekend

Local News

Low temperatures on Monday to dip to the 40's

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Well above normal temperatures will continue Friday, but a cooling trend will also begin.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a much more drastic cool down is then expected Saturday as a low pressure system moves through the region.

It will also bring breezy to windy conditions and a chance of rain with the best chances over the high terrain.

Saturday high's will be near 73 degrees and lows around 53. It will be breezy with a west northwest win entering at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Sunday high's will be near 70 degrees, with lows around 51. Breezy conditions will also persist at 10 to 15 miles per hour, and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be the coldest day in the coming week with high's near 67 degrees and lows dipping down to 45 degrees.

Another system will follow closely behind later on Sunday bringing a better chance of precipitation.

That second system is expected to exit the region by Monday afternoon. Below normal temperatures will continue through much of next week.