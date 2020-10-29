Kick off Halloween festivities at “The JOY Fun House”

Local News

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Are you looking forward to a creepy, family fun Halloween? Dawn's Dance Studio has locals covered.

Beginning Thursday night, October 29th, families can head to Dawn's Dance Studio for "The JOY Fun House" beginning at 6 pm. The event goes through Saturday with different hours on Halloween, starting at 1 pm.

The Fun House is intended to take visitors through a Halloween experience similar to a haunted house. When families arrive, they will be directed to go through the studio's back parking lot where they will be greeted by mazes and other activities.

Guests have the option to pick a scary or non-scary option. The haunted house is then followed by a spooky performance from the dancers of Jazz of Yuma.

Seating is limited with social distancing precautions in place. Masks are also required.

Tickets for children (12 & under) are $5, Adults Pre-sale $8 and Adults at the door are $10.

Dawn's Dance Studio is located at 1301 S. 3rd Avenue in Yuma.

For more information on tickets call, 928-329-6858.