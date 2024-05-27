Skip to Content
Yuma County

Wreath-tossing ceremony in tribute to Memorial Day

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:38 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wreath-tossing ceremony from the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in tribute to Memorial Day took place on Monday.

The wreath toss signifies the continuous commitment to honor and remember the sacrifices made by generations of fallen heroes.

Current soldiers, veterans, and families attended the long-standing event held under the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge.

The event also featured a prayer, a gun salute, and a moment of silence.

Walt Blakesley, the 1st Vice Commander of H.H. Donkersely Post 19 said, "It's not a happy day, it's a day of reflection, it's a day to remember, and a day to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

CSM Mark Millare, the Yuma Proving Ground Command Sergeant Major added, "As a soldier, that is my promise, every single person who made the ultimate sacrifice, will be remembered."

After the wreath ceremony, the procession attended a service at the Sunset Vista Cemetery to remember the fallen.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content