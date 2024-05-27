Martinez Lake Fire Station holds fourth annual flag raising ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The fourth annual flag-raising ceremony was held at the Fisher’s Landing Resort in honor of Memorial Day.

The ceremony provided by the Martinez Lake Fire Station started with the national anthem and flag-raising by the Combat Veterans' Motorcycles Association.

Joe “Cisco” Rios is the Chapter Commander for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Arizona Chapter 32-9. He participated in the flag-raising, and said the holiday is a moment to both grieve and celebrate.

"The whole day for many of us keeps going cause we remember them before today and will continue remembering those after today," said Commander Rios.

At the ceremony, they lowered the flag to grieve in the morning and then raised the flag back up at noon to celebrate and remember their fallen brothers' and sisters' lives.

Fisher’s Landing Resort Associate Manager and Bar Manager Scott Anderson clarified the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

"Memorial Day is we remembering those we’ve lost, we’ll never see again. Those we've lost in combat," said Anderson. "Veterans Day is to acknowledge and show appreciation for those who are currently serving, those who have served, and those who have made it home."

On this Memorial Day, the combat veterans say they just want people to remember.

“Our fallen brothers and sisters that pay the ultimate sacrifice. That is what the day's all about- to remember them," said Commander Rios.

If you’re removing your flags after Monday, there is a proper way to dispose of them. Because our flags are symbolic and honor so many lives, we don’t want to put them in the trash. You can bring your tattered and worn flags to the American Legion or VFW to properly dispose of them.

We're also saying a special thank you to all our Veterans. We appreciate your service and we wouldn’t be here without you.