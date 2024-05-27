Local scouts honor Memorial Day with American flags

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Honoring this Memorial Day with the American Flag.

Local Boy Scouts of America Troop 8054 put up 150 American Flags in front of the Elks Lodge 476 on Monday.

The Elks Lodge donated brand-new flags to the troop, replacing the old flags they used for over 20 years.

Attached to each flag is a tag in memory of local veterans, fallen soldiers, and first responders.

"This is an awesome way for the scouts to honor Memorial Day, it teaches them flag etiquette, like I said it's an awesome display, a lot of people drive through the parking lot just to see them," said Don Jacobs, a former Boy Scouts Leader and past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 476.

The flags are on display at the Yuma Elks Lodge 476, located on 32nd Street across from the Yuma Main Library.