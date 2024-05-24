MCAS Yuma Squadrons host fourth annual Triathlon

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - United States Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma participated in a triathlon on Friday morning at Martinez Lake.

The race consisted of a 200-meter swim, a 3-mile run, and a 3-mile bike ride.

The purpose of this event is to improve morale, build camaraderie, and raise spirits within the squadrons.

The event also recognizes past United States Service members in honor of Memorial Day.

"Just a little unit fun time together to kick off the long weekend. Just great to send everyone off on the long weekend on a high note, and hopefully make sure everybody gets some time off, rest and relax, and spend time with family and friends, and do it safely," said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Schuyler Smith, 2024 MCAS Yuma Triathlon Firstst Place Winner.

This is the fourth year of this event.

After the competition, the Marines got together for a day on the lake.