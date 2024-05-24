Immaculate Conception Catholic School unveils its new Donor Tree

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Immaculate Conception Catholic School unveiled its new "Donor Tree” honoring the 193 sisters that have served in the Yuma community since 1930.

The "Donor Tree" features leaves that can be purchased with proceeds going to benefit the school expansion fund.

The event featured a blessing from Father Manuel, the Pastor at the Immaculate Conception Church.

The handmade display is located at Saint Anne's Hall on the Immaculate Conception Catholic School campus.

"The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity are the ones that founded our school, and they have been very deeply involved in the education and evolution of our school, and at this point, we are trying to expand our school because we are running a little bit out of space," shared Maria Sullivan, Principal at Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

