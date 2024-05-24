Skip to Content
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drive-by shooting suspect was arrested and accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in late March.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said 40-year-old David Garcia was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on several felony charges including first-degree attempted murder.

The drive-by-shooting happened on Saturday, March 30 in the evening in the area of E. 38th Lane and S. Avenue 8E.

YPD said an unknown suspect shot numerous rounds into a home that had seven people inside.

A 17-year-old girl received multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center. She was then taken to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.

Another victim also received minor injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone else has information about this case, contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. 

