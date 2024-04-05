Attempted murder suspect still at large after drive-by shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating an attempted murder where a 17-year-old girl was shot and another victim received minor injuries.

The drive-by-shooting happened on Saturday, March 30 in the evening in the area of E. 38th Lane and S. Avenue 8E

YPD said an unknown suspect shot numerous rounds into a home that had seven people inside.

A 17-year-old girl received multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, said YPD.

She was then taken to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition

Another victim also received minor injuries, said YPD.

The investigation remains ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.