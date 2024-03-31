Two people injured in attempted murder, YPD investigates

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating an attempted murder that occurred Saturday night.

In a press release, the incident occurred at around 9:50pm in the area of E. 38th Lane and S. Avenue 8E.

YPD says the suspect, unknown at this time, shot numerous rounds in the home, which was occupied by seven people.

One victim, a 17-year-old girl, had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), but was then taken to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition, according to YPD. Another victim received minor injuries.

The investigations remains ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

