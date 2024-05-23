YUHSD offers Summer Food Service Program at no cost for local children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said it sponsors the Summer Food Service Program at no cost for children under 18 years.

The district said the program offers breakfast and lunch for free throughout the summer for all children at seven YUHSD high schools.

“YUHSD recognizes that children's nutritional needs extend beyond the traditional school year,” YUHSD Student Nutrition Executive Director Elena Hildreth said. “Taking advantage of USDA & ADE funding, YUHSD is extending breakfast and lunch to children during summer programming.”

All children are welcome at all sites and meals must be consumed on-site. However, no registration or ID is required.

You can find the full summer food schedule below or click HERE.