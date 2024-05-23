Skip to Content
Yuma County

YUHSD offers Summer Food Service Program at no cost for local children

today at 10:30 AM
Published 11:15 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said it sponsors the Summer Food Service Program at no cost for children under 18 years.

The district said the program offers breakfast and lunch for free throughout the summer for all children at seven YUHSD high schools.

“YUHSD recognizes that children's nutritional needs extend beyond the traditional school year,” YUHSD Student Nutrition Executive Director Elena Hildreth said. “Taking advantage of USDA & ADE funding, YUHSD is extending breakfast and lunch to children during summer programming.”  

All children are welcome at all sites and meals must be consumed on-site. However, no registration or ID is required.

You can find the full summer food schedule below or click HERE.

SiteAddressDates of ServiceMealService TimeMealService time
Yuma Sites
Cibola High School 4100 West 20th StreetJune 4 - June 21Breakfast7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.Lunch12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Gila Ridge High School7150 East 24th StreetJune 4 - June 21Breakfast7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.Lunch12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Gila Ridge High School7150 East 24th StreetJuly 22 - July 26Breakfast7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.Lunch11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Kofa High School3100 South Avenue AMay 28 – May 31Breakfast7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.Lunch11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kofa High School3100 South Avenue AJune 4 - June 21Breakfast7:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.Lunch11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Kofa High School3100 South Avenue AJune 24 - June 27Breakfast7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.Lunch12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Kofa High School3100 South Avenue AJuly 8 - July 12Breakfast7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.Lunch12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Vista High School3150 South Avenue AJune 3 - June 14Breakfast8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.Lunch12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Vista High School3150 South Avenue AJuly 8 - July 19Breakfast8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.Lunch12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Yuma High School400 South 6th AvenueJune 4 - June 21Breakfast7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.Lunch12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
San Luis Sites
San Luis High School1250 North 8th AvenueJune 4 - June 21Breakfast7:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.Lunch11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Somerton Sites
Somerton High School1093 West Jefferson StreetJune 4 - June 21Breakfast7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.Lunch10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

