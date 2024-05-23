YUHSD offers Summer Food Service Program at no cost for local children
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said it sponsors the Summer Food Service Program at no cost for children under 18 years.
The district said the program offers breakfast and lunch for free throughout the summer for all children at seven YUHSD high schools.
“YUHSD recognizes that children's nutritional needs extend beyond the traditional school year,” YUHSD Student Nutrition Executive Director Elena Hildreth said. “Taking advantage of USDA & ADE funding, YUHSD is extending breakfast and lunch to children during summer programming.”
All children are welcome at all sites and meals must be consumed on-site. However, no registration or ID is required.
You can find the full summer food schedule below or click HERE.
|Site
|Address
|Dates of Service
|Meal
|Service Time
|Meal
|Service time
|Yuma Sites
|Cibola High School
|4100 West 20th Street
|June 4 - June 21
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|Gila Ridge High School
|7150 East 24th Street
|June 4 - June 21
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|Gila Ridge High School
|7150 East 24th Street
|July 22 - July 26
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|May 28 – May 31
|Breakfast
|7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
|Lunch
|11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|June 4 - June 21
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|June 24 - June 27
|Breakfast
|7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|July 8 - July 12
|Breakfast
|7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Vista High School
|3150 South Avenue A
|June 3 - June 14
|Breakfast
|8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Vista High School
|3150 South Avenue A
|July 8 - July 19
|Breakfast
|8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Yuma High School
|400 South 6th Avenue
|June 4 - June 21
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|San Luis Sites
|San Luis High School
|1250 North 8th Avenue
|June 4 - June 21
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|Somerton Sites
|Somerton High School
|1093 West Jefferson Street
|June 4 - June 21
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.
|Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.