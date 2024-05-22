PPEP TEC High School celebrates 2024 Graduation Ceremony

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - PPEP TEC High School celebrated its 2024 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday.

35 seniors received their high school diplomas, including six from the high school's first class of its Certified Medical Assistants Program.

Those six students are now certified nursing assistants and plan to continue their medical education and training.

Other future plans of the graduates include higher education, the military, and the workforce.

"There is a lot of students here tonight that really had a lot of struggles and challenges and they were able to overcome all those challenges to be here tonight, and it's inspiring to see and we're so happy and emotional," said Gloria Ornelas, Lead Teacher at PPEP TEC High School.

The high school provides an alternative to the “traditional” education with small student-to-teacher ratios for a more one-on-one learning experience for students in the San Luis and Somerton areas.