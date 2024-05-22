Mother brings joy to kids as Make-A-Wish volunteer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an organization dedicated to making dreams come true for kids with critical illnesses.

Bianca Ramírez is a mother, social worker, and volunteer for Make-A-Wish. Inspired by a personal experience within her family, Ramírez's journey with Make-A-Wish shows her commitment to bringing joy and hope to families in need.

It was her niece, diagnosed with cancer, who inspired Ramírez to volunteer.

“So she got her wish granted to go to Disney World by Make-A-Wish San Diego. So that was very exciting, my aunt is a little older so she asked if somebody can go with her and I went with them and my family joined and it was an amazing experience.”

Ramirez says being a part of this project is fulfilling and that each kid is very special to her.

She remembers the first wish she helped grant, a boy who wished to go on a shopping spree but spent the entire time shopping for his family.

“His older sister was pregnant during his treatment and wasn’t able to be at the hospital as much. He had a baby niece, he even shopped for his pups and it was so sweet because they didn’t, they weren’t aware that he was buying gifts for them.”

She also encourages anyone who wants to volunteer to do it and not think twice.

“My heart is so happy when I get off these calls and sometimes I just sit there and soak it in like ‘wow they really wished for that’. They include their families and they want their families to be a part of that.”

To volunteer with Make-A-Wish, more information can be found here.