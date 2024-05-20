Offices for the City of San Luis closed for Memorial Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced that they will close their offices in observance of Memorial Day.

In a press release, the offices will close on Monday, May 27, but will reopen on Tuesday, May 28. However, emergency services will remain open during the holiday.

The City also says trash collected on Monday and Thursday will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday, and the Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday and Friday.

If anyone needs to make a utility payment during the Memorial Day holiday, the City says you can do the following pay methods:

Online.

Call 855-314-2095.

Speak to a live operator at 800-720-6847.

Use their self-serving kiosk outside City Hall.

If you pay with checks or money orders, you can use the drop box outside City Hall.

To learn more about what you can do if you encounter a water or sewer emergency, click here.