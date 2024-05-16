Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter receives $750,000

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Alzheimer's Association Desert Southwest Chapter received funding to increase Alzheimer’s Awareness.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Yuma has the highest prevalence of the disease in Arizona at about 13% compared to statewide at 11%.

Representative Tim Dunn (R) for Arizona District 25 created House Bill 2764, designed to improve memory care services in the state which passed in April.

Rep. Dunn said the bill establishes training standards for assisted living facilities licensed to provide directed care services.

We talked to someone who works with people who have Alzheimer's at Paradise Oasis and said that they usually have residents who have some moments where they recall memories.

