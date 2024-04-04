Rep. Tim Dunn’s bill to enhance memory care services passes

Rep. Dunn serves Legislative District 25 which includes portions of Yuma, Maricopa, and La Paz Counties

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Tim Dunn (R-Arizona) announced that the Legislature passed his bill, House Bill 2764, designed to improve memory care services in the state.

According to the Arizona House of Representatives, HB 2764 establishes training standards for assisted living facilities licensed to provide directed care services.

This bill would direct the Arizona Department of Health Services to create and enforce comprehensive rules on the oversight of healthcare institutions.

It would focus on improving the quality of care for those with dementia and other memory-related conditions.

“The memory care patient population continues to rise in Arizona, and our state needs to be a leader in providing high-quality services,” said Representative Dunn. “HB 2764 ensures that individuals with memory care needs receive the highest standard of compassionate and competent care. It establishes training requirements for memory care services and, importantly, will help cut down on bad actors in the industry. I look forward to Governor Hobbs signing the bill so we can implement these necessary reforms and improvements and raise the standard of care and protection that our most vulnerable citizens deserve.”

Here are the following key provisions it includes: