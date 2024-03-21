Yuma man formally charged with almost 40 counts of sexual misconduct related charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 44-year-old James David Schultz is accused of sexually assaulting a victim, who is now 24 years old, from 2003 to 2016.

According to a 17-page indictment document from the Yuma County Superior Court, it listed the charges Schultz is facing.

The following charges are listed for the alleged crimes that happened on or around 2003 through 2005:

One count of molestation of a child.

One count of public sexual indecency to a minor.

Two counts of aggravated assault.

One count of sexual conduct with a minor.

One count of sexual assault of a minor.

The following charges are listed for the alleged crimes that happened on or around 2006 through 2009:

Three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

One count of molestation of a child.

One count of furnishing harmful items to a minor.

The following charges are listed for the alleged crimes that happened on or around 2008 through 2011:

One count of sexual abuse.

One count of aggravated assault.

One count of sexual conduct with a minor.

One count of sexual assault of a minor.

The following charges are listed for the alleged crimes that happened on or around 2009 through 2011:

Two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Two counts of sexual assault of a minor.

One count of aggravated assault.

The following charges are listed for the alleged crimes that happened on or around 2016:

One count of sexual conduct with a minor.

One count of sexual assault of a minor.

The following charges are listed for the alleged crimes that happened on or around 2021 through 2023. The victim(s) were not identified:

17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Schultz will be back in court on May 9 and has a bond of $50,000.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.