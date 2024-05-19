Michigan senator on CBS poll on finances and immigration

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday, saying President Biden "absolutely" needs to talk more about the Biden administration's new efforts on migration at the southern border while campaigning.

In response to a new CBS News poll that says Americans think Donald Trump would be better for their finances than Biden, Sen Peters said, "Folks forget that when the former president was there, we were in a pandemic and he just mishandled that pandemic in a spectacular fashion…that caused so many hardships for people."

On new CBS News polling that shows Trump's immigration policies are viewed more favorably than Biden's, Sen. Peters said, "That's a perception issue, not a fact issue. The facts are clearly wrong when it comes to that. President Biden has been addressing this issue. The numbers show it."

