CBS News releases poll regarding abortion, inflation and immigration in Arizona and Florida

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Abortion access find wide support, but inflation and immigration concerns boost Trump in Arizona and Florida.

When Arizona and Florida drew the national spotlight for their abortion battles, the question arose: Would the issue upend the presidential contests in those states, or offset the drag on incumbent Joe Biden that inflation and the border have had on him nationally?

The answer, right now, is no. Biden trails in Arizona by five points despite winning it last time, and Trump is comfortably up nine points in Florida, after winning it twice in the last two cycles.

Despite wide support for abortion rights in both states, that doesn't all accrue to Biden, or hurt Trump, as much as people’s views on finances and immigration shape the contests.

In Arizona, with a border many believe is in crisis, a majority says Biden has been "too easy" on migrants.

There's also a perception that things have changed over four years: Compared to summer 2020, more voters now say recent immigrants from Mexico and Latin America have made life in Arizona worse, and many Hispanic voters say this as well.