SBDC invites local entrepreneurs to its Small Business Resource Fair on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is teaming up with other agencies to help local entrepreneurs.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will commemorate "Small Business Week" by hosting a resource fair where attendees can learn how to start and grow their businesses.

"We are going to have several agencies from Yuma County to come in and provide informational tables also we are going to have several entities providing brief presentations on how they can support you as an entrepreneur within our area," said Crystal Mendoza, SBDC at Arizona Western College director.

The resource fair is free and runs on Thursday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center located at the corner of 13th Avenue and Third Street in Yuma.

To register online, click HERE.