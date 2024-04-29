Skip to Content
Yuma County

SBDC invites local entrepreneurs to its Small Business Resource Fair on Thursday

KYMA
By
today at 11:27 AM
Published 11:40 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is teaming up with other agencies to help local entrepreneurs.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will commemorate "Small Business Week" by hosting a resource fair where attendees can learn how to start and grow their businesses.

"We are going to have several agencies from Yuma County to come in and provide informational tables also we are going to have several entities providing brief presentations on how they can support you as an entrepreneur within our area," said Crystal Mendoza, SBDC at Arizona Western College director.

The resource fair is free and runs on Thursday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center located at the corner of 13th Avenue and Third Street in Yuma.

To register online, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content