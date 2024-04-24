Somerton honors Denim Day

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday is Denim Day in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Denim Day is a global movement held every last Wednesday of April. Supporters wear denim as a symbol of solidarity and support with sexual assault survivors.

The Somerton Domestic Violence Task Force held their fourth annual Denim Day walk at Bushmasters Park in Somerton to support sexual assault survivors.

A sexual assault survivor read a poem at the event, and a therapist talked about the trauma of sexual assault. The event concluded with a walk where people held signs to stand with survivors.

I spoke with a supervisor for Safe House who said they hope the event helps educate the public and supports survivors by connecting them to resources.