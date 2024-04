YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A vehicle rollover is blocking eastbound traffic on Interstate 8.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the vehicle was occupied by three people.

DPS said there were injuries.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 8 close to Araby Road is blocked off at this time.

Avoid the area if possible.

