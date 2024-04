SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Domestic Violence Task Force is asking the community to come together to fight against sexual abuse.

They are hosting Denim Day on Wednesday, April 24, at 5 p.m.

If you participate, you're asked to wear jeans and walk to show your support against sexual violence.

It's taking place at Bushmasters Memorial Park located at 950 E. Main Street in Somerton.