Upcoming leadHERship workshop to focus on harnessing the power of language

Fourth workshop is called 'I Speak, Therefore I Am: Harnessing the Power of Language'

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) leadHERship initiative will be having its fourth workshop on Monday, April 29.

It will be happening from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Room 104 at the San Luis Learning Center located at 1340 N. 8th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona.

The upcoming workshop will focus on linguistic relativity which is also known as the Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis.

AWC said the Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis is the idea that language controls the way a person understands and acts in the world.

Professor of English/Administrator of the Writing Program and Writing Intensive Curriculum, Dr. Sarah Snyder will facilitate the workshop.

AWC said she will also provide participants with an awareness of the power of language in their everyday lives and useful tips on how to change their language to change their world.

“It is extremely important for everyone to know how their language is affecting their world, and women especially have internalized many societal norms. We will work together to dismantle unhelpful societal norms through our awareness and use of language,” said Dr. Snyder.

The leadHERship initiative encourages everyone to join the monthly workshops.

AWC said the initiative aims to foster a campus culture that supports the growth and success of every individual.