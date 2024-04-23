Ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted for new Cybersecurity Lab at AWC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Fernandez Family Cybersecurity Lab.

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting data from unauthorized access or criminal use to ensure the confidentiality of information.

Students will be able to utilize the lab to obtain several certificates ranging from network security to security operations.

The lab is equipped with several types of hardware that students will use to detect and prevent cyber threats.

The goal of the course is to give a solid foundation of practicality within the cybersecurity field.

Upon completion of the courses, students will be able to jump into the workforce with real-world experience.

"If you remember, YRMC actually was hit by a cyberattack not too long ago. So, I think it is really important to have some sort of cybersecurity here. It makes a lot of sense to me because I grew up in Yuma knowing that there wasn't really this option here when I was growing up," said Quentin Hennig, AWC Cybersecurity Professor.

The course will become available this fall.

For enrollment information, visit https://www.azwestern.edu/registration.