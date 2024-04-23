Resource fair held for people without a home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local agencies teamed up Tuesday to bring help to homeless people in need in Yuma.

More than 30 organizations gathered at the Heritage Library to provide health, housing, and legal resources to people without a home or at risk of being evicted from their homes.

The goal was to bring awareness about homelessness and bring assistance to more than 100 people.

"People need to be aware of what their rights are as a tenant and also what resources are available for them when they're facing homelessness or at risk of homelessness within the community. So they need to be aware there are agencies and resources to help people in time of need," said Lucia Wilson, Yuma Coalition for Homelessness leader.

The Yuma Coalition for Homelessness said they will be participating in local events throughout the year.