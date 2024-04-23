Recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - April is Alcohol Awareness Month to bring awareness about the impact of alcohol and drug use on people’s lives.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is one of the many programs available to support people struggling with alcoholism. One member anonymously shared how helpful the program has been for her and her family.

“The program just has made me a better person, and I’m very grateful for that. It’s given me a sense of inner peace, a sense of serenity, calmness," said one anonymous member.

She and her husband decided to start attending AA meetings and said they began to feel hope.

Now, they are both celebrating four years of sobriety and encourage others who may be struggling to check out a meeting, so they don’t have to go through it alone.

She also thanks Alcoholics Anonymous for helping restore the relationship with her family through her sobriety.

Al-Anon is another support group for family members and loved ones.

“We don’t have to suffer. There’s the support out there and there’s help and my husband and I were suffering and we don’t have to do that anymore," said an anonymous member.

AA.yuma.com lists over 70 alcoholics anonymous meetings happening weekly in and around Yuma. There's also a 24/7 hotline number with volunteers to answer and help at any time.