AWC hosts Israeli Water and AG delegation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local event was held to help gain insight and business relationships in the agricultural and water industry from across the world.

The Arizona Commerce Authority and the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs put on the event.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls explained that Yuma is in a sister relationship with Ramat Negev in Israel, which is a desert border area with a lot of agriculture and military presence.

“It’s really about economic growth about foreign direct investment," said Mayor Nicholls. "If some of those companies want to come to the United States they get that opportunity to locate here and create those manufacturing jobs that we just talked about here in the Yuma area, but then it’s also about learning from each other.”

The delegation's goal was to exchange technology, ideas, and methods of work with several Israeli businesses.

Some of these ideas include technology that can transform any source of water into drinkable water in just five minutes, or using drone technology to manage livestock.

One local University of Arizona director is excited to see how this could help Yuma in the future.

“Let’s look at these advanced technologies and how can we bring them into our community whether they are from Israel which is awesome right but maybe even from other areas as they’re looking at bringing and starting new technologies, why not start in Yuma?" said Tanya Hodges, Executive Director UA Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.

One Arizona Western College executive finds hosting these events is beneficial and important for the students and the future of Yuma agriculture.

“Listen to those local growers how they are so efficient in their production helps children to understand why I want to be in the AG community why I want to be apart of this AG community,” said Reetika Dhawan, CEO of Entrepreneurial College and Vice President of Workforce Healthcare.

Arizona Western College hosted the event with over 20 Israeli businesses in attendance.