MCAS Yuma celebrates Earth Day
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Child Development Center celebrated Earth Day.
Children completed a ton of activities this week including decorating bird feeders made from egg cartons.
They also helped plant flowers.
The Marine Corps said Earth Day serves as an important reminder to reflect on their mission, their environment, and the need to preserve resources so they can succeed in their mission for decades to come.
Earth Day is on April 22.