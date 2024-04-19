Skip to Content
MCAS Yuma celebrates Earth Day

Courtesy: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
By
today at 12:17 PM
Published 12:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Child Development Center celebrated Earth Day.

Children completed a ton of activities this week including decorating bird feeders made from egg cartons.

Courtesy: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

They also helped plant flowers.

Courtesy: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

The Marine Corps said Earth Day serves as an important reminder to reflect on their mission, their environment, and the need to preserve resources so they can succeed in their mission for decades to come.

Earth Day is on April 22.

