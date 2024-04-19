Local students advance to Nationals in multiple Career and Technical Student Organization events

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said more than 50 students from different programs advanced to national competitions following their success at the state level.

Programs that advanced to nationals include SkillsUSA, Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Heath Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC)

YUHSD said six of its students will represent Arizona as state officers.

According to YUHSD, it has 100 Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes across its schools with nearly 8,000 students enrolled in at least one CTE course.

Students who take a CTE class are also required to participate in its requisite Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO). CTSOs also host state leadership conferences every spring with event winners qualifying for nationals in the summer, said YUHSD.

“There’s no feeling like being on stage as a finalist, hearing them announce third and second, and realizing you’re the only one left, and you won,” said Kofa High School senior Hunter Daniels.

YUHSD said Daniels finished with a perfect score in the job demo event at SkillsUSA’s state event in March.

"If there is one school event I'm never forgetting, it is easily state championship. The state championship provides students like me the opportunity to put my skills to the ultimate test and meet people with similar interests across the state. Not only that, but it gave me the honor to run for state officer, and with my election into office, I am prepared to give back to my community," shared SkillsUSA state Officer Josh Lopez from Cibola High School.

YUHSD said at least two students from Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis, Vista, and Yuma High School will participate in the national competition.

While Somerton High School will likely have eligible national competitors in 2025, said YUHSD.

Here is a list of those who will be attending nationals: