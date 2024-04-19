Local students advance to Nationals in multiple Career and Technical Student Organization events
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said more than 50 students from different programs advanced to national competitions following their success at the state level.
Programs that advanced to nationals include SkillsUSA, Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Heath Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC)
YUHSD said six of its students will represent Arizona as state officers.
According to YUHSD, it has 100 Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes across its schools with nearly 8,000 students enrolled in at least one CTE course.
Students who take a CTE class are also required to participate in its requisite Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO). CTSOs also host state leadership conferences every spring with event winners qualifying for nationals in the summer, said YUHSD.
“There’s no feeling like being on stage as a finalist, hearing them announce third and second, and realizing you’re the only one left, and you won,” said Kofa High School senior Hunter Daniels.
YUHSD said Daniels finished with a perfect score in the job demo event at SkillsUSA’s state event in March.
"If there is one school event I'm never forgetting, it is easily state championship. The state championship provides students like me the opportunity to put my skills to the ultimate test and meet people with similar interests across the state. Not only that, but it gave me the honor to run for state officer, and with my election into office, I am prepared to give back to my community," shared SkillsUSA state Officer Josh Lopez from Cibola High School.
YUHSD said at least two students from Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis, Vista, and Yuma High School will participate in the national competition.
While Somerton High School will likely have eligible national competitors in 2025, said YUHSD.
Here is a list of those who will be attending nationals:
- FBLA
- Cibola High School
- Miguel Salazar (Introduction to Financial Math)
- Yuma High School
- Xzandria Serna, Carmen Palomares (Sales Presentation); Leslye Rocha (Business Concepts); Miguel Cancio (State Officer)
- Cibola High School
- FCCLA
- Cibola High School
- Ian Guzman (Culinary Arts); Isabella Padilla (Food Innovations – team); Taylor Nelson (Food Innovations – team); Jazmin Magana (Food Innovations – team); Angelita Robles (Nutrition and Wellness); Emma Cuevas (Sports Nutrition – team); Roxan Canchola Gomez (Sports Nutrition – team)
- Gila Ridge High School
- Samantha Roman (State Officer); Karidee Ellsworth (Event Management – team); Aymar Morales (Event Management – team); Natalia Rosas-Marquez (Event Management – team)
- Kofa High School
- Lilyan Madrid (State Officer); Elizabeth Valdez Estudillo (Teach or Train)
- Vista High School
- Brody Perez (Entrepreneurship – team); Michael Ramos (Entrepreneurship – team)
- Cibola High School
- HOSA
- Cibola High School
- Alaina Tracy (Home Health Aide); Brisenia Chavez, Yenell Colunga, Anna Crosthwaite, Angela Espino, Merlyn Ramos (Mental Health Promotion)
- Kofa High School
- Aleyah Lopez Velador (Job Seeking Skills)
- Cibola High School
- JROTC
- Kofa High School
- Mildreth Hernandez, Jasmine Escalera, Delila Mendez, Karla Borel (Regional Rifle Champ – team); Mildreth Hernandez (National Service Championships)
- Kofa High School
- SkillsUSA
- Cibola High School
- Stuart Buchanan (Commercial sUAS Drone); Rudy Garza (Commercial sUAS Drone); Josh Lopez (State Officer);
- Gila Ridge High School
- Jazlynn Cuellar, Ivette Contreras, Leslie Llamas (Career Pathway Showcase – Human Services); James Mailo (Prepared Speech);
- Kofa High School
- Kassandra Pantoja, Amy Mena, Constanza Rosales Espinoza (Occupational Health and Safety); Kassandra Pantoja (State Officer); Jalea Sandoval, Isaac Velazquez (Models of Excellence); Irene Garica, Ayzia Ramos, Natalie Cordova (Crime Scene Investigators); Hunter Daniels (Job Demo Open); Ayzia Ramos (State Officer); Adan Rodriguez (Building Maintenance)
- San Luis High School
- Yomaira Robles Santacruz, Frida Jimenez Atondo, and Erika Alarcon (Promotional Bulletin Board)
- Yuma High School
- Ryan Miller (Welding Sculpture)
- Cibola High School