Yuma County

Huddle Up For Hunger Food Drive happening on Saturday

Courtesy: Catch and Go Football League
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:52 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local flag football league and hospital are huddling up to help fight hunger.

For the second year in a row, the Yuma Catch and Go Flag Football League and Exceptional Community Hospital are teaming up to host a food drive to donate to the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The food bank said that going into the summer months, its shelves often go bare and that this event helps families who are in need support their children who will be home for break.

"There is a lot of kids out there that aren't going to be a part of our league, and for various reasons, and it could be from financial to other reasons, and maybe they're in need, and what better way for them to give back to their peers and help them out. We don't want anybody going hungry," said

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Ray Kroc Sports Complex.

The food bank said that non-perishable items are preferable such as canned goods and water bottles.

