Children’s Museum of Yuma County celebrates one year anniversary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Children’s Museum of Yuma County is a place for children to have fun and let their imagination run wild.

And the museum is excited to celebrate its birthday this weekend.

Children can have fun at the museum through different play exhibits and art spaces.

"I hope they just make family memories here. That’s the reason that we’re here," said Operations & Education Manager Christine Bryant. "They get to learn, they get to play, they get to make art. They get to do all the things here that their heart desires and hopefully they get to make some family memories too.”

Christine has been working at the museum before it opened and said it’s special to see it hit its one year mark.

“Helping see all our hard work as a staff and personally helping get this thing put together, it’s amazing,” shared Christine.

One parent shared the joy the museum brings her family.

“This has made life a lot easier because we don’t have grandparents in town. We don’t have family in town, so we come here and honestly they feel like family because they know him, and they treat us so well. So it’s been really a huge blessing honestly," said Heather Castello.

Come to downtown Yuma to craft and celebrate the museum’s birthday this weekend from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.